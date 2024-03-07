Laketree Properties Announces the Completion and Handover of Capitol Apartments Huntsville at 8 Main St. W, Huntsville

Huntsville, Ontario – Laketree Properties, a leading property company specializing in providing rental apartments in the Muskoka region, is excited to announce the completion and handover of Capitol Apartments Huntsville at 8 Main St. W, Huntsville, which are now ready to welcome tenants.

With years of experience understanding the area’s unique charm and appeal, the new Capitol Apartments Huntsville at 8 Main St. W, Huntsville, have been specifically designed to provide families or individuals with the luxury of enjoying a perfect city center location with convenient access to tons of restaurants, shopping, and public transport, as well as the opportunity to enjoy the natural beauty of the region and its variety of outdoor activities. The 12 spacious units are pet friendly and have 1-bed and 2-bed configurations to maximize the living space and ample outdoor parking.

“Our mission is to offer architecturally distinct, high-quality apartments in Muskoka, prioritizing client relationships, innovation, and sustainable living,” said a spokesperson for Laketree Properties. “We strive to provide comfortable, convenient homes that connect residents with Muskoka’s natural beauty while ensuring excellence and integrity in every aspect of our service.”

In addition to its new Capitol Apartments in Huntsville, Laketree Properties is also announcing the pre-leasing registration for 3 upcoming apartment communities at 65 Main St. W, Huntsville, 51 George St, Parry Sound and 410 First St N, Gravenhurst.

These new developments are in friendly locations that offer great dining, shopping, sports facilities, and access to cultural events all year round, as well as promising flexible tenancies, top-notch amenities, and a rental experience focused on joy, comfort, and a sense of belonging.

Laketree Properties (www.laketree.ca) takes great pride in being part of the Muskoka community, and its highly knowledgeable team is dedicated to ensuring a transparent, honest, and stress-free rental experience by assisting clients every step of the way.

The property experts Ontario understand the challenging nature of finding the perfect rental property, and that is why Laketree Properties endeavours to provide all the necessary details about its properties upfront and uniquely customizes its approach to offer clients apartments that suit their specific needs and budget.

Whether a studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, or three-bedroom apartment, Laketree Properties prioritizes spacious living areas, modern kitchens, stylish bathrooms, and ample storage space in the most convenient locations in Muskoka. This commitment to quality partners with the highly rated company’s focus on creating luxurious, comfortable, and environmentally responsible living spaces that enhance its local community.

Laketree Properties invites individuals interested in finding out more about the apartments it has in the beautiful Muskoka region to contact its professional team today via phone, email or in person by visiting the address provided on google.

About Laketree Properties

Laketree Properties is dedicated to providing high-quality rental apartments to our valued clients. Our goal is to provide comfortable and convenient living spaces for individuals and families alike.

