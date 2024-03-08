Global Feed Binders Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s “Feed Binders Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the feed binders market size is predicted to reach $7.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.
The growth in the feed binders market is due to the increasing consumption of livestock-based products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest feed binders market share. Major players in the feed binders market include The Emsland Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., Roquette Frères, Borregaard ASA, CP Kelco Inc., Cra-Vac Industries Inc.
Feed Binders Market Segments
• By Type: Lignosulfonates, Plant Gums And Starches, Gelatin And Other Hydrocolloids, Molasses, Clay, Other Types
• By Source: Natural, Synthetic
• By Application: Moists, Pellets, Crumbles
• By Geography: The global feed binders market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Feed binders refer to the ingredients added to the feed to enhance the livestock's feed performance. These are the ingredients that are used to keep feed components intact to maintain the structure and consistency of the feed and prevent the decomposition of feed ingredients. They are also used to improve livestock health, reduce livestock diseases, and improve the stability of the feed.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Feed Binders Market Characteristics
3. Feed Binders Market Trends And Strategies
4. Feed Binders Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Feed Binders Market Size And Growth
……
27. Feed Binders Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Feed Binders Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
