Acinetobacter Pneumonia Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 927.1 Million to 2031

Jersey City, NJ, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Acinetobacter Pneumonia Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Class (Cephalosporins, Carbapenems, Aminoglycosides, Polymyxins), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Others), Region, Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global Acinetobacter Pneumonia Therapeutics Market is estimated to reach over USD 927.1 Mn by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period.

The Acinetobacter Pneumonia Therapeutics Market is expanding rapidly as the global prevalence of Acinetobacter infections rises. Acinetobacter pneumonia is a dangerous respiratory infection caused by the Acinetobacter baumannii bacteria, which is recognized for its great resistance to several medications. This has created a need for new and effective therapeutic choices. Carbapenems, cephalosporins, aminoglycosides, and polymyxins are among the antibiotics available on the market for the treatment of Acinetobacter pneumonia. However, the rise of drug-resistant bacteria remains a major issue.



Diagnostic techniques and gadgets used to detect and monitor Acinetobacter infections are also available on the market. Geographically, the market is expanding, emphasizing regions with a greater prevalence of Acinetobacter infections. Pharmaceutical businesses, diagnostic corporations, and research institutions are all market actors focused on producing viable medicines and diagnostic solutions. Ongoing research and development activities attempt to address the problems caused by these infections and improve patient outcomes.





Acinetobacter Pneumonia Therapeutics Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 621.2 Mn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 927.1 Mn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 5.30 % from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Drug Class, Route of Administration Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; Southeast Asia; South Korea

List of Prominent Players in the Acinetobacter Pneumonia Therapeutics Market:

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

AstraZeneca plc

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi S.A.

Bayer AG

Basilea Pharmaceutica





Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Increasing R&D efforts is one of the main reasons propelling the market for antibiotics for Acinetobacter pneumonia. In hospitals all around the world, acinetobacter pneumonia is a major source of illness and mortality. Nevertheless, as of right now, there are no licensed vaccinations or antiviral medications available to treat this disease that is resistant to many therapies. The necessity for developing novel treatment options is urgent due to the rising incidence of Acinetobacter infections that are resistant to antibiotics. Many biotech and pharmaceutical businesses are working harder to provide comprehensive research solutions to meet this critical medical requirement. Growing healthcare costs are another important factor driving the Acinetobacter pneumonia treatments market.

Pneumonia caused by Acinetobacter bacteria has increased substantially over the last decade, posing a serious concern. According to WHO data, the global prevalence of healthcare-associated pneumonia caused by antibiotic-resistant Acinetobacter bacteria increased by more than 15% between 2015 and 2020. This growing caseload has imposed a considerable cost burden on governments and healthcare systems worldwide. The high expense of treating Acinetobacter pneumonia is driving up healthcare costs. Limited treatment choices, along with rising antibiotic resistance, have rendered treatment time-consuming and expensive.

Challenges:

Regulatory obstacles can halt the merger process since companies must navigate complex regulations and gain appropriate clearances. This can lead to delays in integrating their products and services. Another impediment to expansion is intellectual property difficulties, such as patent conflicts or license disputes, which require careful settlement and judicial involvement. In addition, market competition in this sector is already severe, with established competitors fighting for market dominance. Merging organizations must create successful marketing strategies in order to stand out and catch the attention of healthcare providers and patients.

Regional Trends:

North America is anticipated to continue leading the market as it does now. This is explained by the region's increased healthcare spending as well as the growing R&D investments made by pharmaceutical businesses. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to develop at the fastest rate during the projection period. This is attributable to emerging economies' growing discretionary medical care spending and better healthcare infrastructure.





Recent Developments:

In May 2023, Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex-susceptible strains of bacteria caused hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP) and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Xacduro (sulbactam for injection) as a novel treatment for patients 18 years of age and older.

Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex-susceptible strains of bacteria caused hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP) and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Xacduro (sulbactam for injection) as a novel treatment for patients 18 years of age and older. In April 2023, Innoviva, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee (AMDAC) unanimously voted 12-0 to approve sulbactam-sulbactam for the treatment of adults with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia caused by susceptible strains.

Innoviva, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee (AMDAC) unanimously voted 12-0 to approve sulbactam-sulbactam for the treatment of adults with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia caused by susceptible strains. In January 2024, Sanofi declared its intent to purchase the American biotech company Inhibrx for a maximum of $2.2 billion. The company's INBRX-101, an investigational remedy for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD), a hereditary, rare illness that results in progressive lung tissue degradation, is the main focus of the acquisition.

Segmentation of Acinetobacter Pneumonia Therapeutics Market-

By Drug Class -

Cephalosporins

Carbapenems

Aminoglycosides

Polymyxins

By Route of Administration-

Oral

Intravenous

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

