Medical Membrane Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 10.2 billion by 2031 | Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The contemporary world demands artificial limbs and organs extensively. Also, technological advancement in the medical field allows a person to replace human body parts with artificial organs. As a result of this, the global medical membrane market has seen promising growth. Also, it proves to be the driving factor for the limb replacement field in medical science.

The global landscape of the medical membrane market promises to flourish with a CAGR of 9.2% by the end of 2031. Furthermore, the market's valuation also promises bright statistics, forecasted to be about US$ 10.2 billion. However, the market valuation at the end of 2022 was US$ 4.6 billion.

Regarding the fundamental driver of the market, the credit could be attributed to the increased proportion of the senior population, which increases the chances of developing diseases and physical disorders. Limb replacements have become more common recently, and hence, the scope of the membrane market has increased.

The science associated with tissue engineering has developed rapidly, which boosts the demand for membranes to carry out intricate surgeries. Techniques and tools to carry out these surgeries have also evolved, which makes them easily accessible.

Road accidents have increased drastically, fueling the requirement for tissue replacement to cater to the physical damage caused to a human, thereby fueling the market growth.

Governments of many countries have started to invest significantly in medical infrastructure, thereby creating lucrative opportunities for the market. Also, key players have been acquiring small-scale businesses that help the market grow.

Key Findings of the Market Report

From the perspective of the material used, the medical membrane market segment could be explored to meet specialized requirements. Polysulfone is a largely used material to cater to the needs of durability, resistance to heat and steam, and so on. Bacterial and viral attacks could effectively be tackled after surgeries.

Additionally, bleeding-edge techniques like PVDF material are used to give better chemical stability to the patient’s infected body. Due to this, the scar of the surgery could be washed and treated well, thereby offering the utmost comfort to the patient. Such materials develop a better demand for the market due to the ease of operation.

Due to the increased efficiency of sterilization processes, pharmaceutical filtration processes get enhanced, which proves to be another market driving factor.

Technology offers more effective blood cleansing through semipermeable membranes, generating more demand for the global medical membrane market.

Competitive Landscape

Various key players have been competing within the global medical membrane market. Pall Corporation is one of those organizations with a highly diversified product portfolio. Polymer candle filter systems, high-flow technology, and liquid/gas coalescers are some of the organization's key product offerings.

In the case of Merck KGaA, a wide range of business verticals could be observed. This includes life sciences, healthcare, and electronic sectors. Different products are offered under these verticals. However, oncological instruments are the main strength of the business.

3M offers surgical and medical instruments, adhesives, dental and orthodontics products, and many more.

Key Players

Pall Corporation

Merck KGaA

3M

General Electric

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Sartorius AG

Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Aethlon Medical Inc.

Koch Membrane Systems Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Nipro

Key Trends for the Medical Membrane Market

In July 2023, Sartorius AG acquired Polyplus. This acquisition proves to be extremely crucial from the perspective of the production of proteins, plasmid design, and plasmid manufacturing.

The entry of Merck KGaA in the medical field in November 2023, an organization in the field of science and technology, has led to the merger of new ideas in the global medical membrane market to seek new doors for treating Parkinson's.

Drug delivery activity using semipermeable membranes has become more technology-efficient, as on-demand drug release is favored with the help of DDS systems.

Microfiltration has been the new technique in the market that favors the patient's brain functioning, and all risks related to it can be avoided.

Regional Profile

The overall senior population in the North American continent has been increasing recently. Consequently, the demand for limb transfer, limb replacement, and other relevant medical operations is greater. Hence, North America is the leading continent in the global medical membrane market.

Europe has equally invested in the medical infrastructure, securing the said continent's market share. Germany, France, etc., are some of the leading countries in the continent that are fuelling market growth. Some Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Middle East contributions could also drive the market.

Market Segmentation

Material

Polysulfone (PSU) & Polyether Sulfone (PESU)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Hydrophobic Polyvinylidene Fluoride

Hydrophilic Polyvinylidene Fluoride

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Modified Acrylics

Others

Filtration Type

Ultrafiltration (UF)

Microfiltration (MF)

Nanofiltration (NF)

Others

Application

Pharmaceutical Filtration

Hemodialysis

Drug Delivery

Intravenous (IV) Infusion & Sterile Filtration

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

