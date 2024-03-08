Herbal Supplements Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Herbal Supplements Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The herbal supplements market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $66.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Herbal Supplements Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the herbal supplements market size is predicted to reach $66.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

The growth in the herbal supplements market is due to the increase in number of health-conscious consumers. North America region is expected to hold the largest herbal supplements market share. Major players in the herbal supplements market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Glanbia PLC, Herbalife Nutrition International of America Inc., NBTY Inc., Dabur India Ltd.

Herbal Supplements Market Segments

• By Form: Tablets, Capsules, Liquid, Powder And Granules, Soft Gels

• By Sources: Leaves, Fruits, Roots, Vegetables, Barks

• By Application: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care

• By Distribution: Store Based, Non-Store Based

• By Geography: The global herbal supplements market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Herbal supplements refer to a plant-based substance that is believed to be helpful in maintaining or treating health. It aids in strengthening immunity without causing adverse effects and is more successful in relieving symptoms, particularly when treating allergies.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Herbal Supplements Market Characteristics

3. Herbal Supplements Market Trends And Strategies

4. Herbal Supplements Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Herbal Supplements Market Size And Growth

……

27. Herbal Supplements Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Herbal Supplements Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

