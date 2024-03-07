The Rotary Club of Liamuiga continues to celebrate 21st Anniversary with Meaningful Donation

(Press release) Basseterre, St. Kitts – In celebration of its 21st anniversary, the Rotary Club of Liamuiga has reaffirmed its commitment to community welfare by donating a significant quantity of hygienic and personal care products to the Saddlers Home for Elderly, on Saturday 2nd March 2024.

The most welcome contribution was organized as part of the Club’s milestone celebrations, to support the efforts of the Home by providing essential items that included toiletries, personal hygiene items, a foot spa, and several single sized bed sheets.

In handing over the much-needed supplies, President Nichole Liburd highlighted the importance of the club’s miles and the value of giving back.

“The Rotary Club of Liamuiga is delighted to present a variety health and personal care items to the Saddlers Home for the Elderly, as part of our twenty-first anniversary activities, which started last month. We are sure that these items will go a long way in helping to meet the needs of your residnmets.in your care,” said President Nichole.

In accepting the kind contribution, Ms. Frances Madir, the Home Supervisor, expressed her gratitude on behalf of the residents and management team and wished the club the very best in its future endeavours.

“On my own behalf and the residents of the Saddlers Home for the Elderly, we say thank you to you and the members of your club. We are always grateful to have you here and are very grateful for your kind donation. We wish you and the club every good wish as you continue to celebrate twenty-one years of service,” said Ms. Madir.

Immediately following the presentation, the Rotarians also spent time connecting with the members of their extended Rotary family with heartwarming conversations and laughter, providing a most welcomed and appreciated retreat for the residents.

The Rotary Club of Liamuiga was chartered on 10th February 2003, and formerly adopted the Saddlers Home for the Elderly as part of its community outreach programs.