Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,759 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / MV Crash and DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B4001393                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Robert Rider

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 03/07/2024 at 0136 hours

STREET: Route 100 North

TOWN: Killington

 

ACCUSED: Theresa Steward

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 7, 2024, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 100 North, in the Town of Killington. Through investigation it was determined that Theresa Steward, 21 of Rochester, Vt, was traveling north on Route 100 when she drove her vehicle off the west side of the roadway and crashed into a parked vehicle and trailer.  While speaking with Steward she displayed several indicators of impairment and was taken into custody for driving under the influence. Steward was subsequently transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing before ultimately being released with a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court at a later date and time. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: March 25, 2024, at 1230 PM          

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: 

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / MV Crash and DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more