Rutland Barracks / MV Crash and DUI
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4001393
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Robert Rider
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 03/07/2024 at 0136 hours
STREET: Route 100 North
TOWN: Killington
ACCUSED: Theresa Steward
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 7, 2024, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 100 North, in the Town of Killington. Through investigation it was determined that Theresa Steward, 21 of Rochester, Vt, was traveling north on Route 100 when she drove her vehicle off the west side of the roadway and crashed into a parked vehicle and trailer. While speaking with Steward she displayed several indicators of impairment and was taken into custody for driving under the influence. Steward was subsequently transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing before ultimately being released with a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: March 25, 2024, at 1230 PM
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.