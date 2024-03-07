Rutland Barracks / MV Crash and DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4001393

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Robert Rider

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 03/07/2024 at 0136 hours

STREET: Route 100 North

TOWN: Killington

ACCUSED: Theresa Steward

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 7, 2024, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 100 North, in the Town of Killington. Through investigation it was determined that Theresa Steward, 21 of Rochester, Vt, was traveling north on Route 100 when she drove her vehicle off the west side of the roadway and crashed into a parked vehicle and trailer. While speaking with Steward she displayed several indicators of impairment and was taken into custody for driving under the influence. Steward was subsequently transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing before ultimately being released with a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: March 25, 2024, at 1230 PM

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.