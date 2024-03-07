Traction and F3 Mobilize Drill to Hearty Bay to Test New Targets at Head of Uranium Boulder Field

A sonic drill has arrived on site to complete a 2,000 metre program, searching for the source of the Isle Brochet radioactive boulders, grading up to 8.23% U3O8

CALGARY, Alberta, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the “Company” or “Traction”) is pleased to announce that the 2024 winter drill program at the Hearty Bay project is underway with the arrival of the Boart Longyear drill crew on site. The program is designed to find the source of glacially dispersed uraniferous boulders and anomalous till geochemistry samples on Isle Brochet. The glacially dispersed material in combination with the recently completed gravity survey (see News Release of January 30, 2024) provides new, reliable targets for the program that were not tested in previous and historic drill programs.



A total of approximately 2,000 metres of drilling is planned using a Boart Longyear sonic rig that can recover and sample both overburden and bedrock. This is anticipated to trace anomalous overburden under the lake to the proposed source areas, which may be defined by one of the gravity low targets defined by this winter’s survey (see Figure 1). The program should be completed by the end of March, dependant on ice conditions.





Figure 1 Map Showing New Targets Up-Ice of the Isle Brochet Uranium Boulder Trains

Boart Longyear is the drill contractor, overburden experts are provided by Palmer Geotechnical Consultants Inc., while F3 Uranium Corp is the program operator; technical guidance will be given by Rock U Consulting (Ken Wheatley), Technical Advisor to Traction Uranium.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ken Wheatley, M.Sc, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Company’s properties but may not be representative of expected results.

