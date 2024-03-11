Incorp (Philippines) Selects Kognics AI-First LMS to drive Employee Training, Certification and Effectiveness

kognics incorp partnership

Kognics announced that InCorp Philippines has selected Kognics’ AI-First LMS to power its team member Training, Compliance, and Certification goals.

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kognics announced that InCorp Philippines, formerly known as Kittelson and Carpo Consulting has selected Kognics’ AI-First Learning Management System (LMS) to power its team member Training, Compliance, and Certification goals. InCorp facilitates company incorporation and business registration procedures for local and foreign enterprises in the Philippines. InCorp selected Kognics as a part of a strategic program aimed at enhancing the quality and efficiency of InCorp’s enterprise training programs.

As an industry leader in Corporate Consulting, InCorp has always prioritized continuous development and education of its workforce to maintain excellence and stay ahead of the competition.

Kognics LMS is renowned for its Artificial Intelligence-Engine and rich User Experience which empowers organizations to create, manage, and deliver training content seamlessly. With its customizable features and analytics capabilities, Kognics LMS enables InCorp to tailor training programs to meet specific departmental requirements and employee skill development needs, resulting in a more personalized and effective training experience.

Key features of the Kognics LMS platform include:

Advanced AI Capabilities: With Kognics LMS, creating customised training becomes easier than ever with our embedded Generative AI Capabilities

Advanced Content Management: InCorp can easily organize, update, and deliver a wide range of training materials, including videos, documents, quizzes, and interactive courses.

Scalability: Kognics LMS is designed to grow with InCorp’s evolving needs, making it a future-proof investment.

Data Analytics: The platform provides in-depth insights into employee performance and engagement, allowing InCorp to fine-tune its training strategies for optimal results.

Mobile Compatibility: With the mobile-responsive design, employees can access training materials anytime, anywhere, enhancing the flexibility of learning.

Integration: Kognics LMS seamlessly integrates with InCorp’s existing systems and software, streamlining administrative processes.

“I wanted to take a moment to express my appreciation for the outstanding service provided by Kognics. I'm truly impressed by the flexibility and openness of the team to accommodate our suggestions to enhance user experience. It's quite refreshing working with a team that values client input and strives for continuous improvement.

More importantly, the integration of AI features into Kognics has leveled up the effectiveness of our learning programs. I couldn't be more pleased with the technology and capabilities of Kognics, especially considering the incredible price point they offer.

I look forward to our continued partnership and future innovations.” said Erica Del Rosario, Manager Human Resources, commenting on the partnership.

"We are honored to be chosen by InCorp as their trusted partner in enhancing their training initiatives. Our team is committed to delivering the best LMS experience, and we look forward to working closely with InCorp to achieve their training and development goals." Siddhartha Kulshrestha, Co-Founder of Kognics.

The partnership is poised to bring about a positive transformation in InCorp’s training practices, ultimately contributing to improved employee performance and organizational success.

About InCorp Philippines:

Established in 2007, InCorp Philippines, formerly known as Kittelson and Carpo Consulting, facilitated company incorporation and business registration procedures for local and foreign enterprises in the Philippines. In November 2021, InCorp unified its presence with its parent company, InCorp Group, redefining our corporate solutions services to provide a more simplified experience when doing business in the Philippines and the Asia-Pacific region.

About Kognics:

Kognics.ai delivers SAAS (Software As A Service) to power the Learning Management Systems (LMS) & Customer Relationship Management(CRM) needs of Enterprises and Governments. Kognics LMS is designed to empower organizations with advanced training and development solutions to enhance workforce productivity and performance.