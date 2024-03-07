Migration Watch UK responds to the government’s legacy backlog claim

January 03, 2024

Today, the Home Office claims to have not only cleared the original 92,000 'legacy' asylum backlog but exceeded it, processing 112,000 cases. However, a closer examination of the numbers paints a less flattering picture:

In 2023, 112,000 asylum cases were processed, but only 77,019 ‘substantive’ decisions were made. These are cases where an asylum claim has been accepted or rejected.

Non-substantive decisions relate to claims that may be void, suspended or withdrawn.

The asylum decision grant rate for 2023 is at 67% (72% in 2021) , slightly lower than in previous years but still notably high (34% in 2016) . To provide context, France experienced a seven-percentage-point decline in its asylum approval rate, dropping from 32% to 25% between 2016 and 2021.

Of the 77,019 substantive decisions in 2023, 51,469 were asylum grants and 25,550 were refusals.

In response to these figures, Chairman Alp Mehmet of Migration Watch UK commented: