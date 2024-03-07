Submit Release
Hontiveros: [PROPOSED SENATE RESOLUTION] PSR No. 956 to review the implementation of Rice Tariffication Law

March 7, 2024

[PROPOSED SENATE RESOLUTION] PSR No. 956 to review the implementation of Rice Tariffication Law

Proposed Senate Resolution No. 956 filed by Senator Risa Hontiveros directing the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform to lay the groundwork for an evidence-based consultative and comprehensive review of the implementation of Republic Act No. 11203 or The Rice Tariffication Law.

