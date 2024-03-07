Hontiveros: [PROPOSED SENATE RESOLUTION] PSR No. 956 to review the implementation of Rice Tariffication Law

PHILIPPINES, March 7 - Press Release

March 7, 2024 [PROPOSED SENATE RESOLUTION] PSR No. 956 to review the implementation of Rice Tariffication Law Proposed Senate Resolution No. 956 filed by Senator Risa Hontiveros directing the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform to lay the groundwork for an evidence-based consultative and comprehensive review of the implementation of Republic Act No. 11203 or The Rice Tariffication Law. ***** PDF file: PSR No. 956