KEYNOTE ADDRESS BY HON MULIPOLA ANAROSA ALE-MOLIOO AT THE CELEBRATING OF WORLDS WOMENS DAY 2024

SAMOA, March 7 - Good morning to all present and those joining us online for the commemoration of International Women’s Day 2024.

On behalf of the government, I extend warm greetings as we celebrate and express gratitude to the remarkable women contributing to our society.

Today is a time for reflection, celebration, and thanksgiving, recognizing the invaluable contributions of women. Let’s unite in honoring their achievements, reaffirming our commitment to gender equality and empowerment. This day 10 highlights women’s pivotal roles in families, communities, churches, governments, NGOs, and society at large. Welcome, everyone, to this special occasion.

The 2024 International Women’s Day theme, ‘Invest in Women; Accelerate Progress,’ underscores the global imperative to acknowledge the significant impact of empowering women on both individuals and society. Supporting women extends benefits to families and communities, fostering education, nutrition, and small business opportunities. Let’s also appreciate the empowering Samoa proverb, ‘E au le Inailau a Tamaitai Samoa,’ recognizing the strength and leadership of women in diverse roles.

In Samoa, women actively contribute across village governance, business, faith-based initiatives, and various public sector roles.

• Women currently hold approximately 43% of senior management positions in Samoa, outnumbering men in public administration, finance services, health, and education industries, with 56.7% of senior executive roles in the public sector held by women.

• Women comprise an estimated 22% of the judiciary in 2019. Additionally, 28.3% of employees in the Ministry of 11 Police Prisons and Corrections were women in the 2019- 2020 financial year.

• Samoa boasts 33% female representation on Boards of Directors, surpassing the regional average of 23.6% and the global average of 20%.

• 22% of Registered Matai are female, with the majority of traditional villages having active women’s committees. As of 2022, 44% of village representatives were women.

• Three out of twelve cabinet ministers are women, holding key positions such as Minister of Women, Community, and Social Development, Minister of Justice and Courts Administration, and the Prime Minister of Samoa. While there is much to celebrate in terms of women’s contribution to our nation, Samoa still has room to grow…

• Samoan women have been identified as being ‘time poor’ due to challenges balancing economic roles alongside domestic and communal commitments. Typically, women spend more time than men undertaking unpaid care work and domestic work.

• The Agriculture and the Rural Sector in Samoa identified three main gender inequalities: Samoan women are likely to identify as ‘unemployed’ when, in reality, they 12 engage in unpaid agricultural work; Samoan women are less likely to be reported as farmers in statistics and institutional reports; and Samoan women are not represented in agricultural decision-making, in general1.

• The status of violence against women and girls in Samoa is a serious concern, with 38% reporting experiences of physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

• Samoa has zero tolerance on violence against women and girls.

The family violence prevention and protection systems outlined in national policy emphasis on the fa’asamoa principles of fa’aaloalo (mutual respect) and vā tapuia (sacred bond). Nowhere in the written or oral Samoan tradition justifies beating of women or other members in the family3. It is crucial to prioritize both service provision and prevention efforts as an unwavering commitment to effectively combat violence against women and girls.

I therefore commend the creation of the Inter agency Essential Services Guide for Responding to Cases of Gender Based Violence and Child Protection, a partnership of the Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development with many other agencies. The IESG is a survivor-centered approach that aligns with the Samoan Government’s commitments under international conventions and complements national laws and policies. ‘Empowered by a circle of love and support, our women and girls will triumph over adversities and they will thrive.’

As I reflect on my personal journey, it goes without saying that a strong woman played a part in the kind of person I am today. My mother Mama Solo a simple woman from Siutu, Salailua has been my prayer warrior and my constant support system. Her commitment to God weaves into the fabric of who I am as a Leader. Her love for her family is evident in the relationships I share with my siblings 14 Her unwavering loyalty made her fearless and as such raised 4 strong women and instilled in John my only brother that a “woman’s power does not diminish their own”. At 78 years old she continues to hold space for me during the highs and the lows- challenges that comes with the job throughout all my walks of life. She is the reason why I am able to serve passionately, because in many ways she carries my weight at home.

Promoting women’s rights and gender equality stands at the core of Samoa’s national development goals outlined in the Pathway for the Development of Samoa. This commitment is underscored by our endorsement of the UN Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women since 1994 and focusing on early childhood development, we empower girls as future leaders.

The 2024 International Women’s Day program features crucial panel dialogues with exceptional panelists on women’s empowerment, broadcasted to a broad audience through live-streaming. Gratitude extends to the Government of Australia, UNWOMEN, and UNICEF for their invaluable support. Today’s highlights include the announcement of winners in the Ministry’s back-to-school 15 poem competition against violence.

Congratulations to the winners, and sincere appreciation to all participants for contributing to our advocacy for the safety of women and girls. In our collective journey toward progress, let us unite as leaders in our communities, civil society, faith-based organizations, sports agencies, places of learning, workplaces, and traditional spaces.

Together, we must invest our efforts to create an environment in Samoa where every woman and girl can reach their full potential. As a Samoan proverb wisely states, ‘E au le Inailau a Tamaitai Samoa’— women hold the strength and capability to achieve greatness, and by working together, we can ensure a future where their potential knows no bounds.

I wish everyone a “Happy and Safe International Women’s Day”!

Soifua!