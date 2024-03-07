Public Hearing for Licensing and Award of Dates for Union Fair and Pittston Fair for the Years 2024 & 2025
MAINE, March 14 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: March 14, 2024
Start Time: 1:00 PM
Location: Microsoft Teams - Online Meeting
Meeting description/purpose:
On Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. virtually via TEAMS, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry will hold a hearing pursuant to 7 M.R.S. Sections 83 and 84 and Department Rules, Chapters 11 and 12. The purpose of the hearing is to take testimony on the applications submitted by the Union Fair and the Pittston Fair requesting to change their license dates.
Written testimony will be accepted up to the start of the hearing. Applicants, witnesses, and the public will be allowed to testify during the hearing.
Any questions or inquiries should be directed to Michelle Webb, Director, Agricultural Resource Development, at michelle.t.webb@maine.gov
The dates requested by the above-named applicants are as follows:
- The Union Fair has requested the dates of July 7 - July 10, 2024, and July 6-9, 2025.
- The Pittston Fair has requested the dates of June 20 - June 23, 2024.
Virtual Meeting Information
Join on Microsoft Teams
Meeting ID: 290 976 594 746
Passcode: cVUk4e
Or call in (audio only):
+1 207-209-4724,,944607882# United States, Portland
Phone Conference ID: 944 607 882#
For further information, contact:
Name: Michelle Webb
Phone: