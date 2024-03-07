Public Hearing for Licensing and Award of Dates for Union Fair and Pittston Fair for the Years 2024 & 2025

MAINE, March 14 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: March 14, 2024

Start Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Microsoft Teams - Online Meeting

Meeting description/purpose:

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. virtually via TEAMS, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry will hold a hearing pursuant to 7 M.R.S. Sections 83 and 84 and Department Rules, Chapters 11 and 12. The purpose of the hearing is to take testimony on the applications submitted by the Union Fair and the Pittston Fair requesting to change their license dates.

Written testimony will be accepted up to the start of the hearing. Applicants, witnesses, and the public will be allowed to testify during the hearing.

Any questions or inquiries should be directed to Michelle Webb, Director, Agricultural Resource Development, at michelle.t.webb@maine.gov

The dates requested by the above-named applicants are as follows:

The Union Fair has requested the dates of July 7 - July 10, 2024, and July 6-9, 2025.

The Pittston Fair has requested the dates of June 20 - June 23, 2024.

Virtual Meeting Information

Join on Microsoft Teams

Meeting ID: 290 976 594 746

Passcode: cVUk4e

Or call in (audio only):

+1 207-209-4724,,944607882# United States, Portland

Phone Conference ID: 944 607 882#

For further information, contact:

Name: Michelle Webb

Phone: