Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,761 in the last 365 days.

Vietnam Airlines cancels flights to Germany due to air strikes

VIETNAM, March 7 - HÀ NỘI — The national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines, has temporarily suspended flights to Frankfurt due to air strikes at German airports.

Flight VN37 from Hà Nội to Frankfurt and flight VN31 from HCM City to Frankfurt will take off on March 7 evening instead of March 6 evening as scheduled.

Two return flights – VN36 from Frankfurt to Hà Nội and VN30 from Frankfurt to HCM City are rescheduled to take off on March 8 afternoon instead of March 7 afternoon.

Vietnam Airlines deeply regrets having to change its flight schedule due to a strike at Frankfurt airport and hopes to receive the understanding of passengers in this unexpected situation, said the airline in its announcement on March 6.

The airline pledged to support affected passengers according to current regulations.

It also recommended that passengers planning to travel to/from or transit through Frankfurt airport during this time should regularly monitor and update flight information to get timely support in case of need.

Reuters reported that Frankfurt airport, Germany's busiest, will be closed to passengers with planned departures on March 7 due to a security staff strike organised by Germany's Verdi union.

It is the latest wave of industrial action to hit Europe's largest economy, where high inflation and worker shortages have put a strain on wage negotiations, leading to repeat strikes in the travel sector. — VNS

You just read:

Vietnam Airlines cancels flights to Germany due to air strikes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more