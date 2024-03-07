Brazil increases imports from Việt Nam

VIETNAM, March 7 - HÀ NỘI — Brazil’s import turnover of Vietnamese products recorded a year-on-year increase of 42 per cent in February, the South American country's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services announced on March 6.

In the month, the country’s export turnover totalled at US$23.5 billion, while imports were valued at $18 billion, up 16.3 per cent and 2.4 per cent year-on-year, respectively.

Trade turnover between the nation and Việt Nam neared $7 billion last year, surpassing the 2022 figure of $6.7 billion.

The two countries are striving to increase the figure to $10 billion in 2025 and $15 billion by 2030. — VNS