Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,761 in the last 365 days.

Domestic gold price sets new record, fuelled by global trend

VIETNAM, March 7 - HÀ NỘI — Domestic gold prices rallied on Thursday morning to set a new record at VNĐ81.25 (US$3,385.4) million per tael for SJC gold bars and VNĐ68,8 million for gold rings, after global prices hit an all-time high of US$2,152.09 per ounce on Wednesday.

One tael is equivalent to 1.33 ounces.

At 9.30am (local time), SJC gold prices are quoted at VNĐ79.3 million per tael for sellers and VNĐ81.32 million per tael for buyers, up VNĐ300,000 per tael from the previous session.

Similarly, DOJI gold prices saw an increase of VNĐ300,000 per tael to VNĐ79.25 - VNĐ81.25 million per tael.

Meanwhile, Bảo Tín Minh Châu Company bought and sold gold rings at VNĐ67.63 - VNĐ68.83 million per tael, a VNĐ200,000 increase over the previous session.

DOJI’s gold rings also inched VNĐ200,000 higher to VNĐ67.50 - VNĐ68.80 million.

Given the growth of the domestic gold bars, the spread between the domestic and global prices is now nearly VNĐ19 million per tael.

Global gold prices’ recent rallies were driven by expectations that the US Federal Reserve would perform a rate cut in June.

Supporting the bet, Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated a rate cut later this year at congressional testimony on Wednesday. — VNS

You just read:

Domestic gold price sets new record, fuelled by global trend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more