Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Signs House Bill No. 129 Into Law

GOVERNOR GREEN SIGNS HOUSE BILL NO. 129 INTO LAW

First Act of the 2024 Regular Session relating to recounts

March 6, 2024

HONOLULU ̶ Governor Josh Green, M.D., signed H.B. No. 129 into law, the first act of the 2024 Regular Session, on March 5, 2024. Act 1 clarifies the mandatory recount of votes in elections.

This Act also:

· Modifies the threshold for determining when to conduct an automatic recount to address the margin of votes between candidates in small races; and

· Extends the timeline to complete a recount to reflect the implementation of elections by mail and provide election staff and volunteers additional time to recount the votes in the affected contest.

These improvements to our election laws are intended to enhance greater protection of voting rights for Hawai‘i voters and encourage greater citizen participation in elections.

Click the hyperlink to see the full details of the Act.

RELATING TO RECOUNTS:

H.B. No. 129, enacted as Act 1, SLH 2024

