Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,761 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Signs House Bill No. 129 Into Law

JOSH GREEN, M.D.  

 
GOVERNOR  

KE KIAʻĀINA 

 

GOVERNOR GREEN SIGNS HOUSE BILL NO. 129 INTO LAW
First Act of the 2024 Regular Session relating to recounts

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

March 6, 2024  

HONOLULU  ̶  Governor Josh Green, M.D., signed H.B. No. 129 into law, the first act of the 2024 Regular Session, on March 5, 2024. Act 1 clarifies the mandatory recount of votes in elections.  

This Act also: 

·         Modifies the threshold for determining when to conduct an automatic recount to address the margin of votes between candidates in small races; and 

·         Extends the timeline to complete a recount to reflect the implementation of elections by mail and provide election staff and volunteers additional time to recount the votes in the affected contest. 

These improvements to our election laws are intended to enhance greater protection of voting rights for Hawai‘i voters and encourage greater citizen participation in elections. 

Click the hyperlink to see the full details of the Act. 

RELATING TO RECOUNTS: 

H.B. No. 129, enacted as Act 1, SLH 2024 

# # # 

 

Media Contacts:    

Erika Engle  

Press Secretary  

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i  

Work: 808-586-0120  

Email: [email protected] 

   

Makana McClellan    

Director of Communications    

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi   

Cell: 808265-0083    

Email: [email protected]     

You just read:

Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Signs House Bill No. 129 Into Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more