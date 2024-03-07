Submit Release
Auki police confiscate homemade fire arm, high power rifle still at large and suspect arrested

 

Police in Auki have confiscated a homemade firearm while a high power rifle still at large after the arrest of a 58-year-old male suspect at Kwikwisi village in the highlands of West Kwara’ae on 6 March 2024.

The arrest and confiscation of the homemade weapon were made possible after police received a tip from the community that the suspect had been manufacturing kwaso (homebrew) and was armed with an automatic rifle (SR88) in his community.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Superintendent Leslie Kili said the police raided the suspect’s home and confiscated a homemade gun but did not locate the automatic rifle.

PPC Kili said it was alleged that the suspect did unlawfully discharge two rounds from the SR88 and threatened his community.

Superintendent Kili said police also removed some World War II live rounds from the suspect house during the arrest. The suspect was also in possession of some police properties.

The suspect has been placed in Auki police custody and police are working on his remand application while investigation into the matter is ongoing.

