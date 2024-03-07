HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2024
THEME: INVEST IN WOMEN: ACCELERATE PROGRESS ~
PIDGIN: SAPOTIM OLOKETA MERE FO MEKEM WAKA GOHET GROW~
Date: Friday 8th March 2024, Venue: HCC-Multipurpose Hall Compound.
|Time
|Activity
|Responsible
|7:00am
|Organization and groups assemble for Parade at SMI
|Committee and RSIPF
|8:00am
|Parade start and Lead by RSIPF Band from SMI to HCC-Multipurpose Hall Compound.
|Committee Member
|9:30
|Official Program begin
|Opening Prayer
|Ms Javelyn Fefera
|Welcome
|MC
|National Anthem
|RSIPF Band
|10:00am
|Opening Remarks –
|Mr Jefferson Patovaki, Deputy City Clerk
|Official Speeches
|Women in Business Representative
|Ms Namoi Kaluae
|Acting Australian High Commissioner
|Mr Andrew Schloeffel
|Key Note Address
|Caretaker Minister -Freda Rotutafi Rangirei Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs.
|12:00pm
|Vote of thanks
Closing Prayer
Lunch Pack
|Mr Thompson Araia
Ms Mary Anita
|1:00 pm
|Awareness’s/entertainments/stall exhibition
|Participating Organisations
|3:30pm
|Close of Program
IWD Program OutlineDownload Here
MEMO on release of Female Public Officers to participate in the International Women’s Day Celebration – 8th March 2024MWYCFA_ Letter of Female Public officers for International Womens Day celebration.