HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2024

THEME: INVEST IN WOMEN: ACCELERATE PROGRESS ~

PIDGIN: SAPOTIM OLOKETA MERE FO MEKEM WAKA GOHET GROW~

Date: Friday 8th March 2024, Venue: HCC-Multipurpose Hall Compound.

Time Activity Responsible
7:00am Organization and groups assemble for Parade at SMI Committee and RSIPF
8:00am Parade start and Lead by RSIPF Band from SMI to HCC-Multipurpose Hall Compound. Committee Member
9:30 Official Program begin
Opening Prayer Ms Javelyn Fefera
Welcome MC
National Anthem RSIPF Band
10:00am Opening Remarks – Mr Jefferson Patovaki, Deputy City Clerk
Official Speeches
Women in Business Representative Ms Namoi Kaluae
Acting Australian High Commissioner Mr Andrew Schloeffel
Key Note Address Caretaker Minister -Freda Rotutafi Rangirei Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs.
12:00pm Vote of thanks

Closing Prayer

Lunch Pack

 Mr Thompson Araia

Ms Mary Anita
1:00 pm Awareness’s/entertainments/stall exhibition Participating Organisations
3:30pm Close of Program

 

IWD Program Outline

Download Here

 

MEMO on release of Female Public Officers to participate in the International Women’s Day Celebration – 8th March 2024

MWYCFA_ Letter of Female Public officers for International Womens Day celebration.

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2024

