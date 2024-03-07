Submit Release
BURST NOTICE: Ranadi

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers that there is a burst pipe at Ranadi area and water supply has been turned off.

Customers living in and around the following areas will be affected with no water at this time:

Ela motors, Solrice, Top Timber, Soap Factory, Goodwood, Dom’s Auto Service, and Ranadi dump site areas

Our maintenance team is on site and currently working to fix the burst.

We apologies for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

For more information, please contact Customer Care Service.
Phone: 44700
Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb
Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater

