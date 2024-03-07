RSIPF hosts Women’s Advisory Network AGM as International Women’s Day approaches

As the world gears up to mark International Women’s Day on Friday, the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) has held its Women’s Advisory Network (WAN) Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Honiara.

The two-day meeting commenced on Wednesday and brings together female officers from across Honiara and the provinces. It provides a platform for discussions and reflections on the RSIPF’s steps in promoting gender equality within its ranks.

The meeting has been organised by the RSIPF WAN and is supported by the RSIPF-AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP).

The RSIPF WAN is celebrating its 20th year having been established in 2004. The WAN is an important component in the RSIPF’s continued efforts to improve the opportunities and outcomes for women in policing both within Solomon Islands and the broader Pacific. The conference brings together RSIPF females to shape the future of the RSIPF and ensure it is an organisation where women can thrive.

It has been five years since the last WAN AGM was held in 2019. Disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, internal unrest and operational priorities have prevented meetings being held in recent years.

RSIPF Supervising Commissioner, Ian Vaevaso, delivered the keynote address at the opening of the AGM and used the opportunity to praise the resilience of RSIPF women leaders.

Supervising Commissioner Vaevaso encouraged female officers in attendance to serve as beacons for their peers, especially the younger recruits.

He highlighted RSIPF Commissioner Mostyn Mangau’s role as the Executive Lead of the Pacific Island Chiefs of Police (PICP) WAN, and commitment to women’s participation and gender equity within the RSIPF and the broader region.

Supervising Commissioner Vaevaso reflected on a number of achievements made by the RSIPF’s WAN including the establishment of a Sexual Assault Unit, deployment of women across various RSIPF departments and units, training opportunities, promotions and the implementation of policies addressing pregnancy, sexual harassment and gender issues.

He said the presence of women in frontline and specialist roles within the RSIPF, crime scenes, firearms and tactical units, police maritime, criminal investigation, traffic and fire services demonstrates women’s capability.

AFP Acting Commander Solomon Islands Clinton Smith also spoke at the opening, acknowledging RSIPF as a leader in promoting gender inclusion.

Acting Commander Smith also said the importance and value of the conference cannot be underestimated as it brings the RSIPF women together to shape the future of the RSIPF and ensure it is an organisation where women can reach their full potential in a supportive environment.

RSIPF Supervising Commissioner Vaevaso thanked the RAPPP for their ongoing support to the RSIPF WAN.

End//

Some of the RSIPF female officers who attended the meeting (5)

Some of the RSIPF female officers who attended the meeting (4)

Some of the RSIPF female officers who attended the meeting (1)

Female RSIPF participants in the meeting.