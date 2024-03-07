Lane Closures on US 33, Across the William S. Ritchie Bridge, Beginning on Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Page Content

There will be single lane closures on US 33, across the William S. Ritchie Bridge, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, through Friday, March 8, 2024, for a bridge inspection.



The roadway will have minimal delays expected. Motorists are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution through the work zone.



Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​