VAPOR TRAPPER™ RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF SEMA 2023 BEST PRODUCTS

The Vapor Trapper® has been named as one of Hagerty's top 18 picks for SEMA 2023, attesting to its high quality and effectiveness. It is specifically designed to reduce or eliminate fuel odors, providing a solution to the problem of raw gas smell in vehicles with vented fuel tanks.

At the massive recent SEMA show, Shop48 introduced its one of a kind patent pending Vapor Trapper® charcoal canister to amazed audiences.

The Vapor Trapper® is the ONLY rechargeable billet aluminum charcoal vapor canister on the market that eliminates the raw fuel smell from your fuel tank vent lines.

Vapor Trapper® inventor and Shop48 founder Tom Mischke summarized the need for the product. “Today, people just expect their vehicles TO NOT SMELL LIKE GAS and if they do – it’s a sign that something is terribly wrong! But if you own a vintage car, truck, or even a modern built hotrod with a new fuel injected engine, you probably go out into your garage, and it smells like gas. People have spent years looking for a solution to this HUGE problem. The Vapor Trapper® is finally a simple and easy solution for shops and DIY customers to address this problem.”

A few years back, Owner Tom Mischke was presented with a challenge when a customer brought him a 1962 Jaguar that was emitting a strong gasoline odor. Looking at the fuel tank, Tom sought to find a way to capture the vapors that were being vented directly into the atmosphere. Knowing that activated charcoal is used to capture odors, Tom looked everywhere for an existing charcoal canister that could be adapted to automotive use. When he couldn’t find one, he decided to make it himself.

The Vapor Trapper® is proudly manufactured and assembled in the USA, specifically in Arizona, using 6061 billet aluminum for durability and longevity.

The Vapor Trapper® is easy to install and comes with a lifetime warranty. Built to last a lifetime, they are rechargeable, meaning the charcoal contents can be replaced when they eventually become saturated.

Tom continued: “Little did we realize when starting on this journey, that every vintage and classic car on the road potentially needs a Vapor Trapper® to remove that raw gas smell. Some have asked ‘will this rob my engine of power?’ The answer is NO. It has nothing to do with engine performance. It simply removes the gas vapor smell that is constantly coming from the vent off your gas tank. The Vapor Trapper® is distributed in dozens of dealers and distributors, but we are actively looking to grow that dealer network.”

Shop48 is an Arizona Corporation. Shop48 sells Vapor Trapper® and related automotive items across the United States.

www.VaporTrapper.com



