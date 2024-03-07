Galaxy Arena Welcomes an Unparalleled Array of Spectacular Concerts to Captivate Music Lovers

Macau, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- As the newest and largest indoor arena in Macau, Galaxy Arena has become one of the most popular stages for local and international music talents to delight their fans and showcase unforgettable performances—and the spectacular venue is continuing to build on its reputation for hosting world-class shows in 2024 with a dazzling line up of live music in January and February.

GRAMMY®-nominated band OneRepublic are bringing their new "OneRepublic The Artificial Paradise Tour in Macao" on January 21, when they will become the first Western band to perform at Galaxy Arena. Two immensely popular K-pop idol groups, ENHYPEN and NCT 127, will bring their world tours to Galaxy Arena on January 26-28 and February 3 and 4, respectively. In addition, Hong Kong Cantopop queen Miriam Yeung returns with her brand new "MY TREE OF LIVE World Tour in Macau" on February 14 and 15 after a four-year break.

In support of the government's initiative to develop Macau into a world-class tourism and leisure centre, Galaxy Arena is dedicated to creating an extraordinary entertainment experience, always ready to wow its audience from all over the world as they take a deep dive into the unique charm of the city.

Live rock at its most exhilarating

Formed in Colorado in 2003, GRAMMY®-nominated rock band OneRepublic will take fans on an exhilarating musical journey with their brand-new world tour show titled "OneRepublic The Artificial Paradise Tour in Macao" on January 21, making them the first Western band ever to grace the stage at Galaxy Arena. Spearheaded by lead singer Ryan Tedder, OneRepublic quickly gained international acclaim in their early years with the hit single "Apologize", selling over 16 million copies globally. More recently, the band created the soundtrack "I Ain't Worried" for the film "Top Gun: Maverick" in 2022, bringing them back into the spotlight and topping the Western music charts for three consecutive weeks on MyMusic.

Electrifying dance acts with stunning visuals

Shooting to fame after winning South Korean cable channel Mnet's audition programme "I-LAND", K-pop boy band ENHYPEN have rapidly risen in popularity in Asia while achieving record-breaking success with their new albums both locally and internationally. Praised as one of the successors to mega-popular boy band BTS, the seven-member group, known for their outstanding talent and charming performances, not only boast high visual appeal but have also received wide recognition for their musical abilities. Riding high on the success of their fifth mini album "Orange Blood", released in November 2023, the talented, spirited and extremely photogenic group will take the stage at Galaxy Arena for three consecutive nights from January 26 to 28, presenting the "2024 ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR 'FATE' IN MACAU" concert for their loyal fans.

Indulge in a touching musical journey

Four years since her last world tour, Hong Kong Cantopop diva Miriam Yeung is finally back with her brand new "MY TREE OF LIVE World Tour", performing some of her much-loved classics and fans' all-time favorites. Taking place at Galaxy Arena on February 14 and 15, the concert will draw inspiration from the beauty of trees, bringing forth the idea that, despite the challenges and obstacles in life, we can all heal and grow stronger than ever. For those who grew up listening to Miriam's hit songs, this concert is sure to unlock a treasure trove of precious and cherished memories.

Source: Galaxy Macau

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024