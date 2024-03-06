Florida Senate Democrats Unanimously Vote Senator Tracie Davis to Lead Senate Democrats Starting in 2026

FLORIDA, March 6 - Tallahassee —

During the final week of the 2024 legislative session, the Florida Senate Democratic Caucus unanimously elected Senator Tracie Davis (D-Jacksonville) to lead the caucus starting in the 2026-2028 term.

Senator Tracie Davis was elected to the Senate in 2022, representing District 5 in Duval County, encompassing the Jacksonville urban core. Before serving in the Senate, Davis served in the Florida House, securing several million dollars in funding and resources for her constituents.

After the vote, Senator Davis said, “I am inspired by my colleagues, and honored in their faith in me with this election. I have dedicated my life to public service to the citizens of Duval County, and I am delighted to have this title to fight for all of our constituents across the state of Florida.”

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book (D-Davie) shared, “Senator Davis has always been a fighter, not only for the residents in her district, but for the more than 21 million Floridians across our state. Tracie’s energy is like a lightning rod – she’s welcoming, kind, compassionate and smart – and she knows how to get good work done to make the Florida dream a reality - accessible, affordable, and safe. With Tracie succeeding Senator Jason Pizzo as leader, Floridians can rest assured the Senate Democrats will be advocating for their best interests.”

Incoming Senate Democratic Leader Jason Pizzo (D-Sunny Isles Beach) said, “When Tracie started, she hit the ground running. She negotiated good policy for Floridians and she faced obstacles head on. I am thrilled to have such an enthusiastic and fervent leader in charge of this mighty group of Democrats in the Florida Senate. I look forward to her help in continuing to rebuild the Senate Democratic Caucus, so that Florida can return to a balanced state of reason.”

Senator Tina Polsky (D-Boca Raton) said, “I am so proud to vote for Senator Davis as our next leader of the Senate Democrats. She is so hard-working and smart and caring, I know she will lead us well.”

Senator Bobby Powell (D-West Palm Beach) said, “I’ve seen the work of Senator Davis in action – so I have complete faith that she will lead the Senate Democrats into a future of greatness, growth and prosperity.”

Senator Geraldine Thompson (D-Orlando) said, “Senator Davis understands the importance of relationships and has worked to build connections with legislators in both chambers and political parties. I am confident that she will work to increase the number of Democrats in the Senate which will mean more influence in the process.”

Senator Tracie Davis will lead the caucus after the term of current Leader-Designate Jason Pizzo, who will take the lead later in 2024.

###