MPD Arrests Shooting Suspect

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announced an arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred in the 5900 block of Foote Street, Northeast.

 

On Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., the suspect shot the victim inside the hallway of the listed location. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

On Wednesday, March 6, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant 46-year-old Jerry Tyree, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

 

CCN: 23194680

