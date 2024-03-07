MPD Arrests Armed Carjacker

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District arrested a man after he carjacked a victim in Northwest.

On March 6, 2024, at approximately 11:38 a.m., the victim was in the unit block of Bryant Street, Northwest, when the suspect carjacked him at gunpoint. The suspect was unable to drive the vehicle and fled the area on foot. Responding officers quickly located the suspect nearby and placed him under arrest. Officers also located a firearm.

22-year-old Davonta McBride, of Northeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.

CCN: 24034564