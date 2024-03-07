Food Inclusions Market is anticipated to surpass US$22.201 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.14%
The food inclusions market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% from US$14.631 billion in 2022 to US$22.201 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the food inclusions market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$22.201 billion by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the food inclusion market during the forecasted period is the growing food and beverage industry. The growth of the food and beverage industry provides the driving force for the growth of the global food inclusion market since consumers have shown an attraction towards new and appealing products with a variety of flavours and other attributes. For instance, raspberries, strawberries, and cherries are some of the well-known choices that have been used as fruit add-ons by chocolate manufacturers. Additionally, various nuts such as hazelnuts, peanuts, and almonds are widely used in the production of chocolate bars and other snack products in the market.
Therefore, the increasing growth of the food and beverage industry will propel the growth of the global food inclusion market. For instance, as per the Food and Drink Federation, food and drink manufacturing contributed £30bn to the UK economy in 2021, which displays an estimated growth of 4.2% from the previous year. Furthermore, the industry has a turnover of more than £112bn, accounting for 20% of total UK manufacturing. Additionally, the food and drink manufacturing employs over 4.2 million people and was worth £126 billion to the economy.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the food inclusion market during the forecasted period. For instance, in October 2023, Tetra Pack, in collaboration with AB Biotek, announced the launch of their new postbiotic food and drinks range, which consists of ingredients that help boost the immune system, vitality and well-being of the consumers. Postbiotics are seamlessly integrated into food processing as a powder during the mixing procedure of Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) products, which includes ice cream, cheese, beverages, and dairy products.
The food inclusion market, based on product type, is categorized into five types- fruit and nuts, biscuits, chocolate, flavoured sugar and caramel, and others. Different food inclusions include fruits, nuts, and many others, which are known to be added in several snacks and other related products such as chocolate bars and many others, adding flavour to the food product.
The food inclusion market, based on applications, is categorized into four types- frozen desserts, confectionary products, snacks and bars, and cereal products. Frozen desserts, confectionery products, and snacks are popular food products that are known to contain food inclusions such as nuts, fruits and many others.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the food inclusion market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the rising food processing industry, coupled with the increasing growth of per capita income in the region. China and India are expected to be leaders in the region, due to their large food and beverage industries, coupled with the large population size. The market is also expected to display an increase in growth due to an increase in the disposable income of individuals, leading to increasing demand for healthy alternatives in the food and beverage sector. As per the Chinese Government, the average per capita disposable income displayed an increase of 9.1% from 2020 to 2021, which accounts for an estimated 35,128 yuan. Furthermore, the average growth rate for the two years accounted for 6.9%. This increase in growth will drive the growth of the food and beverage industry, further driving the growth of the food inclusion market during the forecast period.
The research includes several key players from the food inclusion market, such as Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company, Puratos Group, Agrana, FoodFlo International Ltd, Taura Natural Ingredients Ltd. (Frutarom), and Barry Callebaut Group.
The market analytics report segments the food inclusion market using the following criteria:
• By Product Type:
o Fruit and Nuts
o Biscuits
o Chocolate
o Flavoured sugar and caramel
o Others
• By Application:
o Frozen desserts
o Confectionary products
o Snacks and bars
o Cereal products
• By Geography:
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa (MEA)
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• Australia
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Cargill, Incorporated
• Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company
• Agrana
• Puratos Group
• Taura Natural Ingredients Ltd. (Frutarom)
• FoodFlo International Ltd
• Barry Callebaut Group
