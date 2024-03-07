Edible Oils And Fats Market is projected to reach US$248.386 billion by 2029 at a significant CAGR of 5.53%

The edible oils and fats market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% from US$170.362 billion in 2022 to US$248.386 billion by 2029.

