Beta-Carotene Colorant Market is projected to reach US$601.519 million by 2029 at a significant CAGR of 3.98%

The beta-carotene colorant market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.98% from US$457.567 million in 2022 to US$601.519 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the beta-carotene colorant market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.98% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$601.519 million by 2029.
Beta-carotene is a red-orange pigment found in high amounts in fruits and vegetables. It gives plants their reddish-yellow color. The food and beverage business leads the beta-carotene market, which includes drinks, confectionaries, and packaged foods. Its Vitamin A and antioxidant characteristics make it intriguing for the pharmaceutical and nutritional industries. However, excessive ingestion might result in adverse effects.
The beta-carotene colorant market is predicted to expand rapidly as food and beverage consumption rises, as does the population and disposable income. This organic, brightly colored pigment is commonly used in dressings, confectionery, and baked goods. The food and beverage sector is likely to expand more, driving the need for beta-carotene colorants.
For instance, In November 2023, Divi's company pioneered the use of beta-carotene, which adds a gorgeous red tint to applications. Divi's is also increasing its already remarkable range of premium beta-carotene forms by adding another product to its portfolio.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in beta-carotene colorant market during the forecast period. For instance, In December 2023, with the rising demand from the beauty industry for naturally derived colorants for use in cosmetic and personal care products, Sun Chemical expanded its SunPURO® Naturals line. SunPURO® Natural Carotene O N70-2317 is derived from farmed beta carotene, namely Dunaliella salina algae.
The global beta-carotene colorant market, based on different product types is categorized into- natural and synthetic. Natural Beta-Carotene, a colorant derived from fruits, vegetables, and algae, is utilized in food, beverage, and cosmetic applications. Its connection with vitamin A precursors and antioxidant capabilities may provide extra nutritional value.
Synthetic beta-carotene, created by chemical reactions or microbial fermentation, is chemically identical to natural beta-carotene but is manufactured under controlled conditions to ensure purity, uniformity, and cost-effectiveness. It is widely used as a food ingredient, coloring agent, and dietary supplement.
The global beta-carotene colorant market, based on different forms is categorized into- powder and liquid. Powdered beta-carotene is a finely ground pigment used in various applications like beverages, dry mixes, seasoning blends, baking mixes, supplements, and animal feed. It offers ease of handling, storage, precise dosage control, uniform dispersion, and long-term stability.
Liquid beta-carotene is a concentrated solution or suspension of the pigment in a liquid carrier, typically oil or water. It is used in various products like beverages, dairy, salad dressings, sauces, confectionery, and cosmetics for its vibrant coloration, emulsification properties, and nutritional enhancement.
The global beta-carotene colorant market, based on different sources is categorized into- fruits & vegetables, synthetic, and others. Beta-carotene, a naturally occurring pigment found in fruits and vegetables, is extracted by juicing, pureeing, or drying to provide brilliant orange, yellow, and red colors that are used for natural food coloring and nutritional supplements.
Synthetic beta-carotene, a cost-effective alternative to natural sources, is widely used in food, beverage, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries to enhance product visual appeal, though some consumers prefer natural sources for health and sustainability reasons.
The global beta-carotene colorant market, based on end-users is categorized into- food and beverage, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical, dietary supplements, and animal feed. Beta-carotene is a prominent natural colorant and nutritional addition in the food and beverage industry, adding brilliant yellow to orange hues to food items, improving visual appeal, acting as a precursor to vitamin A, and addressing customer demand for natural ingredients.
Beta-carotene is an important element in cosmetics and personal care products because of its coloring capabilities, antioxidant activity, and skin health advantages. It is used in skincare, lip balms, haircare, cosmetics, and sunscreens to improve aesthetics, give anti-aging properties, and nourish the skin.
Beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A, is utilized in medicines for its nutritional and therapeutic characteristics, which promote eye health, immunological function, and general well-being via standardized supplements and vitamins.
Beta-carotene, a provitamin A carotenoid, is widely utilized in dietary supplements to improve eye health, boost antioxidant defense, and promote general health. It is available in a variety of dosage forms, including capsules, soft gels, pills, and powders.
Beta-carotene is used in animal feed to enhance the color of poultry, fish, and animals, resulting in brilliant yellow to orange hues. It promotes optimal development, reproduction, and product quality, hence addressing customer demand for visually appealing and healthy animal-derived meals.
The beta-carotene colorant market in North America is predicted to expand due to rising health awareness and demand in the food and beverage industry. Consumers recognize the compound's advantages as a precursor to vitamin A, which is essential for immune system support and eye health. The demand for natural ingredients in food products is expected to fuel future growth.
As a part of the report, the beta-carotene colorant markets that have been covered are BASF SE, San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Carotex Flavors, Foodchem International Corporation, BioExtract, Nutralliance, and Cabio Biotech.
The market analytics report segments the beta-carotene colorant market using the following criteria:
• By Product Type
o Natural
o Synthetic
• By Form
o Powder
o Liquid
• By Source
o Fruits & Vegetables
o Algae and Fungi
o Synthetic
o Others
• By End-User
o Food and Beverage
o Cosmetic Industry
o Pharmaceutical
o Dietary Supplements
o Animal Feed
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• UAE
• South Africa
• Israel
• Saudi Arabia
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Australia
• Taiwan
• South Korea
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• BASF SE
• San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc.
• Koninklijke DSM N.V.
• Carotex Flavors
• Foodchem International Corporation
• BioExtract
• Nutralliance
• Cabio Biotech
