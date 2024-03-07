Automotive Testing Inspection And Certification Market is estimated to reach $34.317 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.92%
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the automotive testing inspection and certification market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.92% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$34.317 billion by 2029.
Automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services are used to help automotive TIC companies enhance efficiency, productivity, and the manufacturing process to meet the standards.
Vehicles equipped with smart sensors offer remote monitoring and repair prediction, minimizing the need for on-site inspection. Digital ones are replacing physical inspections due to technological advancements such as VR and AR, which are driving worldwide automotive testing, inspection, and certification market growth.
The worldwide vehicle industry is governed by a variety of government regulations that address passenger safety and environmental concerns. These requirements have a direct influence on the design of vehicle parts, mandating automakers to incorporate safety devices and charging levies to discourage infractions of pollution and safety regulations.
For instance, In March 2023, Applus+, a well-known Spanish multinational in the vehicle inspection sector with over 13 million inspections completed yearly across 11 countries, developed the eReformas digital platform to improve the user experience of PTI tests in Spain.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market during the forecast period. For instance, In October 2023, Kugler Maag Cie by UL Solutions announced the extension of its Automotive SPICE® capabilities into Mexico and Brazil. These new solutions include development workshops, training, evaluations, and help with process optimization. Kugler Maag Cie by UL Solutions is a global provider of process excellence, assessment, and training solutions for the automotive sector. It is part of the UL Solutions automotive portfolio.
The global automotive testing, inspection, and certification market, based on different services is categorized into- testing, inspection, and certification. Testing is a critical procedure in the automobile industry that involves a variety of evaluations to verify compliance with regulatory standards, quality criteria, and safety laws, as well as assessing automotive product functioning and safety.
Inspections are critical for determining the condition, quality, and compliance of automotive components, systems, or vehicles using visual and dimensional checks, material analysis, and other testing methods.
Certification is the process of approving automotive goods, components, or systems that fulfill specified regulatory standards, quality criteria, or safety requirements, guaranteeing that they comply with industry standards.
The global automotive testing, inspection, and certification market, based on sourcing is categorized into- Outsourced, and In-House. Automotive manufacturers outsource testing, inspection, and certification to third-party service providers or specialized laboratories, assuring compliance with regulatory standards, quality criteria, and safety rules while lowering in-house expenses.
Automotive businesses do their in-house testing, inspection, and certification. This provides better control over the workflow, data management, and decision-making. However, sustaining these capacities necessitates major investments.
The global automotive testing, inspection, and certification market, based on different applications is categorized into- telematics, electrical systems & components, interior & exterior material, homologation testing, and others.
Telematics is the process of testing, examining, and certifying car telematics systems to ensure compliance with safety, performance, and regulatory requirements, as well as compatibility with other vehicle systems.
Electrical Systems & Components tests, inspects, and certifies vehicle electrical systems, components, and electronic modules to guarantee dependability, functionality, compatibility, safety, and environmental resistance. The testing and certification of interior and exterior materials in automobiles guarantees that they fulfill regulatory criteria, standards, and specifications for performance, durability, safety, and appearance.
Homologation testing is an important procedure for verifying conformity with vehicle legislation and technical standards. It includes type approval testing, certification, and documentation for regulatory approval and market access.
The Asia Pacific region leads the worldwide market because of its emerging economies, rising per capita income, and supportive government policies. Automobile manufacturers are increasing production capacity by leveraging technical advancements in the manufacturing and service industries, resulting in robust market development.
Rising auto sales, demand for luxury and autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles, rigorous government laws, and technical breakthroughs in the automotive sector are causing manufacturers to expand, boosting the automotive testing inspection and certification market.
As a part of the report, the automotive testing, inspection, and certification markets that have been covered are Bureau Veritas S.A. (Wendel), SGS SA, Dekra Group, Intertek Group Plc, TUV SUD, BSI Group, TUV Nord Group, ATIC, Applus+, and NTS.
