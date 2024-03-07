Commemorative Postmark Cancellation Service of“World Forest Day”

MACAU, March 7 - To celebrate the World Forest Day, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at Senado Square, from 10:00 to 17:00 on 21st March 2024 to provide commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “World Forest Day”.
Commemorative envelopes will be distributed to the public and various philatelic products will also be available for sale. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!
