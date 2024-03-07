Submit Release
Manchin Announces $6.4 Million To Strengthen Healthcare Services Across West Virginia

March 06, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $6,448,505 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support three health centers in Hancock, Greenbrier and Webster Counties as well as strengthen public health infrastructure statewide.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $6.4 million to improve the health and well-being of West Virginians across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin. “The awards announced today will support public health infrastructure statewide as well as three local health centers, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the investments. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian has the quality, affordable health services they deserve.”

Individual awards listed below:

  • $3,025,950 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Charleston
  • $1,196,097 – Change Inc., Weirton
  • $1,184,522 – Rainelle Medical Center, Greenbrier County 
  • $1,067,886 – Camden on Gauley Medical Center, Webster County
