Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,817 in the last 365 days.

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - AMLX

CEDARHURST, N.Y., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AMLX), if they purchased the Company’s securities between November 11, 2022 and November 8, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Shareholders have until April 9, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact us at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-amlx/, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email (dk@kclasslaw.com).

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Kuznicki Law PLLC
Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.
445 Central Avenue, Suite 344
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Email: dk@kclasslaw.com
Phone: (347) 696-1134
Cell: (347) 690-0692
Fax: (347) 348-0967
https://kclasslaw.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - AMLX

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more