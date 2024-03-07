Derby Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#:24A5001226

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 03/05/2024 @ 1814 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Park St, Barton

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Christopher Silvestro

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call about a patient at North Country Hospital who stated they were assaulted on Park St in the Town of Barton, VT. Troopers responded and investigations revealed Christopher Silvestro (45) had caused serious bodily injury to a household member. Troopers later located Silvestro at his residence in Barton, VT. While Troopers were arresting Silvestro he resisted and was shortly taken into custody without further incident. Silvestro was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing and was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility with no bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/06/2024 @ 1230 PM

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

