Derby Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#:24A5001226
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/05/2024 @ 1814 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Park St, Barton
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Christopher Silvestro
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call about a patient at North Country Hospital who stated they were assaulted on Park St in the Town of Barton, VT. Troopers responded and investigations revealed Christopher Silvestro (45) had caused serious bodily injury to a household member. Troopers later located Silvestro at his residence in Barton, VT. While Troopers were arresting Silvestro he resisted and was shortly taken into custody without further incident. Silvestro was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing and was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility with no bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/06/2024 @ 1230 PM
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
