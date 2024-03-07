iRide Nairobi Welcomes Experienced Rider and Automotive Engineer as New General Manager
iRide Nairobi, a leading motorbike rental company specializing in adventure tours, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Raxis Epitropou as General Manager
With my background in riding, engineering, and security, I am confident that we can elevate the iRide Nairobi brand to new heights and offer our customers the adventure of a lifetime.”NAIROBI, KENYA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iRide Nairobi, a leading motorbike rental company specializing in adventure tours across Kenya, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Raxis Epitropou as its new General Manager. With a wealth of experience in both riding and automotive engineering, Raxis Epitropou brings a unique blend of expertise to further enhance the company's offerings and customer experience.
— Raxis Epitropou - iRide Nairobi General Manager
Raxis joins iRide Nairobi with an impressive background in motorcycle instruction, having operated a motorcycle license school in Greece for over 15 years. His extensive road and off-road riding experience in both right-hand and left-hand drive countries will undoubtedly enrich the company's tour operations and safety protocols.
A graduate of Coventry University with a Master's degree in Automotive Engineering Design, Raxis has a proven track record of engineering innovation and project management. His academic achievements include designing a semi-automatic gear-changing mechanism for a race car powered by a motorcycle engine, as well as performance simulations of car engines using advanced software.
Additionally, Raxis Epitropou holds certifications in disaster recovery engineering, soil and water conservation engineering, and is a certified drone pilot with expertise in aerial photography and surveillance. His diverse skill set extends to security management, intelligence analysis, and first aid training, making him a valuable asset in ensuring the safety and security of iRide Nairobi's customers.
"We are delighted to welcome Raxis Epitropou to the iRide Nairobi team," said Lenny Fleck - iRide Nairobi’s CEO. "His extensive experience in both riding and engineering, coupled with his passion for adventure and safety, make him the perfect fit to lead our company into its next phase of growth and innovation."
As General Manager, Raxis Epitropou will oversee all aspects of iRide Nairobi's operations, with a focus on delivering unparalleled customer service, expanding tour offerings, and upholding the company's commitment to safety and sustainability.
"I am excited to join iRide Nairobi and contribute to the company's mission of providing exceptional motorbike touring experiences in Kenya," said Raxis Epitropou. "With my background in riding, engineering, and security, I am confident that we can elevate the iRide Nairobi brand to new heights and offer our customers the adventure of a lifetime."
For more information about iRide Nairobi and its motorbike tour offerings, visit https://iridenairobi.com.
About iRide Nairobi:
IRideNairobi is Kenya’s leading motorbike rental enterprise, the first to partner with Kibo Motorbikes, We currently run a fleet of over 20 bikes, and we are backed by over 75 years of combined team experience in motor rental, tours, and off-the-beaten-track routes.
We are bikers, travelers, and local and international experts; We have perfected our craft to cater to diverse customer needs. Whether it’s a scenic tour through Kenya’s landscapes or a reliable daily commute, our meticulous approach to service, well-maintained bikes, remote road support, and personalized tour advice have earned us the trust and loyalty of a growing customer base.
We are committed to offering you hassle-free riding and travel experience grounded in decades of expertise and focused on customer satisfaction.
Oanh Vu
iRide Nairobi
+84 93 639 95 56
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other