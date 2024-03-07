Governor Ivey, Senate President Pro Tempore Reed, Senator Orr Release Statements Praising Senate Passage of CHOOSE Act

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Senate voted today to pass Governor Ivey’s education savings account bill, the CHOOSE Act. The bill first passed the Alabama House on February 27, and today’s Senate approval clears the way for the governor’s signature. Governor Ivey released the following statement:

“Today, we’ve finally overcome the last hurdle in enacting Alabama’s historic education savings account plan after the Alabama Senate strongly approved the CHOOSE Act. While our state has a strong public education system, all Alabama families will soon have the right to choose their children’s schools. This monumental achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed and Senator Arthur Orr. I am grateful for their efforts as well as our partners in the State House for maximizing education freedom in Alabama. We want every Alabama student – whether they are at a public school, private school, magnet, charter or homeschool – the opportunity to receive a high quality education. I look forward to signing the CHOOSE Act into law.” – Governor Kay Ivey

“Today Alabama put school children and their families first. Children are our future, and there is no greater responsibility for lawmakers than ensuring our kids have every resource needed for academic success regardless of their zip code. We want our children to achieve their dreams and reach their full potential, and the CHOOSE Act provides this opportunity in a fiscally responsible way. I am proud of the investment we are making that will have a positive impact on our young students across Alabama.”– Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed

“It was an honor to work with Governor Ivey and her team to swiftly pass a school choice bill that she declared her number one priority this Session. I believe Governor Ivey desires nothing but the best for all Alabama’s school children and their families both today and in the years to come.” – Senator Arthur Orr

The governor will sign the bill tomorrow in an event open to press. A media advisory with more details is forthcoming.