Diocese of Carlisle awarded nearly £600,000 to support mission and ministry

The Diocese of Carlisle has been awarded nearly £600,000 by the Church Commissioners to further support mission and ministry across Cumbria.

The money will fund the creation of a new church planting lead role for the next three years, plus the appointment of a new Archdeacon of Carlisle, and a post focusing on growing vocations to ministry in the local church. It will also provide continued project management support for the next year.

The new Archdeacon of Carlisle will continue to act as a Strategy Development Officer as part of our ecumenical county’s God for All vision and strategy. Details of the successful bid application will be discussed by Diocesan Synod members at their meeting this Saturday (9 March).

The Rt Rev Rob Saner-Haigh, Acting Bishop of Carlisle, said: “We are delighted to have been successful with this bid and are very grateful to the Church Commissioners for the support they have demonstrated towards our plans to grow God’s Kingdom in Cumbria.

“This money will directly support local ministry across the county. It will also enable us to develop our exciting plans for Church Planting and revitalisation in Carlisle, Barrow and along the A66 corridor around Keswick.

“And it will further undergird our commitment to reaching new people and new generations in new ways – whilst also looking to develop people’s God-given gifts and abilities as we seek a flourishing Church serving our communities.”

Through the Strategic Mission and Ministry Investment Board (SMMIB), the Church Commissioners have awarded the Diocese £581,938, whilst the Diocese will also invest an additional £95,321.

The Diocese is also set to earmark a further £230,000 towards interim ministry in Carlisle and Barrow in the period while church planting plans are developed and the piloting of operational support for groups of churches in the county. This funding will also support work to help the church ‘Grow Younger’ and enhance its digital offer.

Derek Hurton, Diocesan Secretary, said: “A huge amount of work has been undertaken to develop this body of work and there has been welcome support and scrutiny from our national church colleagues throughout the bid process.

“As with all Dioceses – and particularly post-pandemic – our finances are stretched so this successful bid will provide us with the extra capacity we need in the short-term to deliver on these hugely important missional work streams.

“I’m grateful to the Church Commissioners for the award of this bid and to my Church House colleagues who have worked so hard to on its successful delivery.”

Meanwhile, work is to continue on a further, larger Diocesan Investment Programme bid which is due to be submitted to the Strategic Mission and Ministry Investment Board in late 2024 or early 2025.