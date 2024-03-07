PHILIPPINES, March 7 - Press Release

March 7, 2024 CHIZ'S HIGHER EDUCATION COMMITTEE RECORDS ZERO BACKLOG IN LAST 2 YEARS Since the 19th Congress opened two years ago, the Committee on Higher, Vocational and Technical Education (CHTVE) chaired by Sen. Chiz Escudero has tackled a total of 224 bills and resolutions with zero backlog as of March 6, 2024. Updating the nation on the legislative measures referred to his committee, Escudero said: "I am proud to share with our countrymen that their Senate Committee on Higher, Vocational and Technical Education has been working very hard to tackle every bill and resolution that was brought before us." "Zero backlog po ang inyong CHTVE sa loob ng dalawang taon magmula nang magbukas ang 19th Congress. Bilang chairman, tiniyak natin na walang nakabinbing mga panukala sa ating komite." The veteran legislator said the expeditious action on various bills before the CHTVE reaffirms the body's commitment to pass legislation that would further improve education and uplift the country's socio-economic condition. Of the 224 legislative measures, the CHTVE further consolidated and harmonized similar bills and shepherded the enactment of 12 laws by President Marcos, including the establishment of more medical schools in the country's State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) in Luzon and Visayas. "Meanwhile, the "No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act," which penalizes the imposition of a "No Permit, No Exam" rules or any policy that prohibits students of post-Secondary and Higher Education from taking their midterm or final examination, is expected to be signed into law by the President soon. The rest of the bills are in various stages of the legislative process. One measure, which proposes the establishment of the College of Veterinary Medicine at the Southern Luzon State University-Catanauan Campus, is already at the bicameral conference committee level. Escudero expressed his appreciation to the other members of the CHTVE for their continuous support and unwavering dedication to advancing critical legislation. "Their collaborative efforts have been instrumental in the timely deliberation of these bills," he said. The other members of the Committee are: Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and Joseph Victor Ejercito, Vice Chairpersons; with Senators Nancy Binay, Alan Peter Cayetano, Ronald dela Rosa, Raffy Tulfo, Grace Poe, Ramon Revilla, Jr., Cynthia Villar, Imee Marcos, Pia Cayetano, Jinggoy Estrada, Mark Villar, and Risa Hontiveros as members. Ex-officio Members are Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Majority Floor Leader Joel Villanueva, and Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III.