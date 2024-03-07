PHILIPPINES, March 7 - Press Release

March 7, 2024 Gatchalian urges ECs to find ways to lower power costs; pushes for RE use Senator Win Gatchalian urged electric cooperatives (ECs) to find ways to lower power costs for the benefit of consumers as he pushed for the development of renewable energy (RE) in Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG) areas. Gatchalian cited the case of Romblon Electric Cooperative (ROMELCO), which successfully generated savings for its consumers in Romblon by adopting a hybrid system for providing electricity. With a grant from Germany aimed at developing hybrid systems for off-grid areas, ROMELCO expanded its hybrid system. Currently, it boasts an energy mix of 73% diesel and 27% solar. The cooperative has initiated a project to further increase the share of renewable energy (RE) to 90%, with diesel accounting for only 10%. According to ROMELCO General Manager Rene Fajilagutan, the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) in the case of solar in 2023 was P3.80/kWh, significantly lower than the true generation cost of up to P28/kWh for diesel on some of Romblon's small islands. Fajilagutan also said the use of RE in Romblon has generated savings of about P150 a month for households consuming about 50 kWh, contributing to a system-wide savings of about P100 million in 2023. "We want to encourage small power utilities group areas to adopt the exemplary practices demonstrated by ROMELCO and pursue the use of renewable energy," emphasized Gatchalian, who serves as vice-chair of the Senate Committee on Energy. Beyond the goal of achieving 100% electrification in their service areas, cooperatives should strategize on lowering energy prices, according to Gatchalian. "I know it's very challenging to reduce electricity rates in our country because we practice true cost, but cooperatives should continue to work on bringing down the cost of electricity," Gatchalian said. The senator made these remarks at a recent public hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Public Services in relation to the granting of franchises to certain electric cooperatives. Mga electric cooperatives hinihikayat ni Gatchalian na gumawa ng paraan para mapababa ang presyo ng kuryente Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mga electric cooperative (EC) na maghanap ng mga paraan upang mapababa ang halaga ng kuryente para sa kapakanan ng mga konsyumer habang isinusulong niya ang paggamit ng renewable energy (RE) sa mga lugar ng Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG). Inihalimbawa ni Gatchalian ang kaso ng Romblon Electric Cooperative (ROMELCO), na matagumpay na nakatipid para sa mga konsyumer nito sa Romblon sa pamamagitan ng paggamit ng hybrid system para sa pagbibigay ng kuryente. Sa pamamagitan ng grant mula sa Germany na naglalayong bumuo ng mga hybrid system para sa mga off-grid na lugar, pinalawak ng ROMELCO ang hybrid system nito. Sa kasalukuyan, ipinagmamalaki nito ang energy mix na 73% diesel at 27% solar. Sinimulan ng kooperatiba ang isang proyekto upang higit pang taasan ang gamit nito ng renewable energy (RE) sa 90% at 10% na lang ang diesel. Ayon kay ROMELCO General Manager Rene Fajilagutan, ang tinatawag na 'levelized cost of electricity' (LCOE) sa kaso ng solar noong 2023 ay P3.80/kWh, mas mababa kaysa sa tunay na generation cost na hanggang P28/kWh para sa diesel sa ilang maliit na isla sa Romblon. Sinabi rin ni Fajilagutan na ang paggamit ng RE sa Romblon ay nakaipon ng humigit-kumulang P150 kada buwan para sa mga sambahayan na kumokonsumo ng humigit-kumulang 50 kWh, na nag-aambag sa isang system-wide savings na humigit-kumulang P100 milyon noong 2023. "Nais nating hikayatin ang maliliit na power utilities group areas na matuto sa karanasan ng ROMELCO at ituloy ang paggamit ng renewable energy," diin ni Gatchalian, na nagsisilbing vice-chair ng Senate Committee on Energy. Higit pa sa layunin na makamit ang 100% electrification sa kanilang mga service areas, dapat mag-strategize ang mga kooperatiba upang maibaba ang presyo ng enerhiya, ayon kay Gatchalian. "Alam kong napakahirap na bawasan ang mataas na singil sa kuryente sa ating bansa ngunit ang mga kooperatiba ay dapat na patuloy na nagsusulong ng mga paraan para mapababa ang halaga ng kuryente," sabi ni Gatchalian. Ito ay mga pahayag ng senador sa isinagawang public hearing kamakailan ng Senate Committee on Public Services hinggil sa pagbibigay ng prangkisa sa ilang electric cooperatives sa bansa.