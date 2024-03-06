Submit Release
SB1081 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Utilities and Technology - 2024-03-06

WISCONSIN, March 6 - An Act to amend 100.20 (1v), 100.20 (5) and 100.20 (6); and to create 100.2085 of the statutes; Relating to: advertising broadband and other Internet speeds and providing a standardized broadband label.

Status: S - Utilities and Technology

Important Actions (newest first)

