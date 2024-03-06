Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,823 in the last 365 days.

SB1079 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Natural Resources and Energy - 2024-03-06

WISCONSIN, March 6 - An Act Relating to: proposed rules relating to the development of numerical groundwater quality standards for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, promulgated by the Department of Natural Resources.

Status: S - Natural Resources and Energy

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1079

You just read:

SB1079 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Natural Resources and Energy - 2024-03-06

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more