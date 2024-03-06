WISCONSIN, March 6 - An Act Relating to: proposed rules relating to the development of numerical groundwater quality standards for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, promulgated by the Department of Natural Resources.
Status: S - Natural Resources and Energy
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1079
You just read:
SB1079 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Natural Resources and Energy - 2024-03-06
