WISCONSIN, March 6 - An Act to create 196.504 (3) (d), (e), (f) and (g) of the statutes; Relating to: the Public Service Commission's authority to obtain information about Internet service availability.
Status: S - Utilities and Technology
SB1085 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Utilities and Technology - 2024-03-06
