Ground Cinnamon Products Recalled

RHODE ISLAND, March 6 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that a group of ground cinnamon products are being recalled because they contain elevated levels of lead. Prolonged exposure to these products may be unsafe.

The products were sold under the brands names: La Fiesta, Marcum, MK, Swad, Supreme Tradition, and El Chilar. These products were sold at retailers nationwide, including at Save A Lots, Dollar Trees, and Family Dollars. More information about these products is available from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Consumers should not eat, sell, or serve these ground cinnamon products. They should be discarded. These products have a long shelf life. Consumers should check their homes and discard these products.

Following the October 2023 recall of cinnamon apple puree and applesauce products due to elevated lead levels linked to the cinnamon in those products, the FDA initiated a targeted survey of ground cinnamon products from discount retail stores. This recall resulted from that investigation.

Long-term exposure (months to years) to elevated levels of lead in the diet could contribute to adverse health effects, particularly for the portion of the population that may already have elevated blood lead levels from other exposures to lead. The potential for adverse health effects from consuming food contaminated with lead varies depending on the level of lead in the food; age of the consumer; length, amount, and frequency of exposure to lead in the food; and other exposures to different sources of lead. For example, very young children are particularly vulnerable to the potential harmful effects of lead exposure because of their smaller body sizes and rapid metabolism and growth. High levels of exposure to lead in utero, infancy, and early childhood can lead to neurological effects such as learning disabilities, behavior difficulties, and lowered IQ.

If you are concerned that you or anyone in your family may have symptoms of lead toxicity, contact a healthcare professional.