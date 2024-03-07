St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request for Information, Leaving Scene of Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A4001661

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 3-6-24 at 1916 hours

STREET/INTERSECTION: 3890 US-5

TOWN: Newbury

WEATHER: Rain & heavy fog

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VIOLATION: Leaving Scene of Accident

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE: N/A

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

INJURIES: Unknown

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE MAKE: Unknown

VEHICLE MODEL: N/A

VEHICLE YEAR: N/A

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Emily Eaton

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 3/6/24 at approximately 1916 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a single vehicle off the roadway in the area of 3890 US-5 North, Newbury, VT. While responding to the area, Troopers learned that the operator of the vehicle, Operator #2, Emily Eaton (28) of Newbury, was traveling southbound on US-5 when a vehicle traveling northbound failed to maintain their lane of travel and crossed over the centerline into the southbound lane. Eaton swerved toward the shoulder to avoid being struck by the motorist, however, her front bumper was hit and damaged. Eaton's vehicle subsequently went off the roadway and into the grass. The other motorist, Operator #1, who failed to maintain their lane of travel continued northbound on US-5, failing to stop and exchange information as lawfully required pursuant to 23 VSA 1128.

Troopers are actively investigating the crash and request anyone with information or knowledge of the incident contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819