St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request for Information, Leaving Scene of Accident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A4001661
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 3-6-24 at 1916 hours
STREET/INTERSECTION: 3890 US-5
TOWN: Newbury
WEATHER: Rain & heavy fog
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VIOLATION: Leaving Scene of Accident
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
AGE: N/A
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
INJURIES: Unknown
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE MAKE: Unknown
VEHICLE MODEL: N/A
VEHICLE YEAR: N/A
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Emily Eaton
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 3/6/24 at approximately 1916 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a single vehicle off the roadway in the area of 3890 US-5 North, Newbury, VT. While responding to the area, Troopers learned that the operator of the vehicle, Operator #2, Emily Eaton (28) of Newbury, was traveling southbound on US-5 when a vehicle traveling northbound failed to maintain their lane of travel and crossed over the centerline into the southbound lane. Eaton swerved toward the shoulder to avoid being struck by the motorist, however, her front bumper was hit and damaged. Eaton's vehicle subsequently went off the roadway and into the grass. The other motorist, Operator #1, who failed to maintain their lane of travel continued northbound on US-5, failing to stop and exchange information as lawfully required pursuant to 23 VSA 1128.
Troopers are actively investigating the crash and request anyone with information or knowledge of the incident contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819