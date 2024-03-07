VSP St. Johnsbury/ Request for Information/ Leaving the Scene of an Accident
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:24A4001576
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE: 1/13/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1828 Gilman Road Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: LSA
VICTIMS: Resident of Lyndon
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/02/24 at approximately 2102 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident at a residence on Gilman Road, at 1828 hours, in the Town of Lyndon, Vermont.
At the scene of the accident, it was determined the mailbox at the residence had been struck. While on scene, Troopers were able to locate a front bumper that was gold in color and a right headlight believed to belong to the vehicle in question.
The Vermont State Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individual and the vehicle involved. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Riley Fenoff at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).
Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
Tips may also be submitted online by using the link below:
https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Office: 802-748-3111
Email: riley.fenoff@vermont.gov