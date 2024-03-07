VSP St. Johnsbury/ Request for Information/ Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:24A4001576

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 748-3111

DATE: 1/13/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1828 Gilman Road Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: LSA

VICTIMS: Resident of Lyndon

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/02/24 at approximately 2102 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident at a residence on Gilman Road, at 1828 hours, in the Town of Lyndon, Vermont.

At the scene of the accident, it was determined the mailbox at the residence had been struck. While on scene, Troopers were able to locate a front bumper that was gold in color and a right headlight believed to belong to the vehicle in question.

The Vermont State Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individual and the vehicle involved. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Riley Fenoff at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).

Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

Tips may also be submitted online by using the link below:

https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Office: 802-748-3111

Email: riley.fenoff@vermont.gov