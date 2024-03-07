Electricity bill shocks caused by changes in meter reading date: EVN

VIETNAM, March 7 - HÀ NỘI — The recent electricity bill shocks in Hà Nội are caused by changes in the meter reading date, Vietnam Electricity, Hà Nội (EVNHANOI) said.

In early March, many citizens in Hà Nội were shocked when receiving electricity payment notices for February with bills nearly doubling the previous months.

EVNHANOI said that the increase is due to the change in meter reading date to the end of the month, starting from February.

This means that the meter reading date for February is February 29th. Previously, the meters were read from 3rd to 20th monthly and the schedules were different in different localities of the capital city.

The change in reading date for February increases the number of days calculated in the month’s electricity bill, resulting in higher bills, EVNHANOI said.

EVNHANOI said that customers’ rights were guaranteed because the progressive electricity tiers were adjusted based on the number of days in the billing period, rather than 30 days as before.

A customer in Hai Bà Trưng District said that the bill he received was for electricity usage from January 7 to February 29, or 57 days instead of 30 days as before.

This means that his bill was calculated with a coefficient of around 1.9 (57 divided by 30). Under the current progressive ladder, the first tier is VNĐ1,806 for the first 50 kWh. With a coefficient of 1.9, the first 95 kWh on his bill was charged at the first tier price.

EVNHANOI said that customers could access this link https://evnhanoi.vn/cskh/cong-cu-tinh-hd-tien-dien to check their bills.

EVNHANOI said that unifying the meter reading date on the last day of the month throughout the city will make electricity bill calculation more accurate and transparent.

Previously, as technology did not allow the unification, the meters were read from 3rd to 20th in each different area, causing difficulties in reporting.

Now, technology development coupled with the effort to speed up digital transformation have allowed the unification.

EVNHANOI has installed electronic meters for more than 28 million customers in the city, which enables data collection electronically with higher accuracy.

Thus, the reading date is moved to the end of the month, starting from February.

EVNHANOI completed the unification of the meter reading date one year earlier than the deadline set by the Government.

Nguyễn Đình Thắng, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, said the unification of the meter reading date is important to improve management efficiency, prevent errors in reading and ensure rights of customers.

EVNHANOI also asked its district-level members to issue explanations to customers about the adjustment in reading date and calculation method.

Customers can contact hotline 19001288 or email evnhanoi@evnhanoi.vn for further information.

Ensure adequate supply

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said that efforts will be hastened to ensure adequate electricity supply for the coming dry season.

Accordingly, focus will be put on speeding up the implementation of the three-circuit 500kW transmission line system, as well as other electricity generation projects together with ensuring coal and gas for electricity production.

The weather and hydrological conditions must be closely watched to develop appropriate response plans and ensure adequate electricity supply in every situation.

The ministry said large-scale heat due to El Nino is putting pressure on the power supply.

In the first two months of this year, Việt Nam produced and imported a total of 43.71 billion kWh, including rooftop solar connected to the grid, or 14.27 per cent of the plan for 2023.

The electricity supply for daily life and production was ensured in the period. — VNS