Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,810 in the last 365 days.

Orion Biotechnology Presenting at the 3rd GPCR-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit in Boston

Ottawa, Canada, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd. (Orion), a drug discovery and development company unlocking the therapeutic potential of previously undruggable G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs), today announced that it will be presenting at the 3rd GPCR-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit in Boston on March 7th.

Dr. Oliver Hartley, Orion’s Vice President of Drug Discovery, will be presenting Orion’s PROcisionXTM discovery platform and its ability to unlock peptide and protein GPCRs with industry leading efficiency. Additionally, Dr. Hartley will provide an update on Orion’s portfolio of GPCR-targeted therapeutics, including the recent discovery of both antagonists and agonists against GIPR and CXCR6.

Commenting on his presentation, Dr. Hartley said “I’m pleased to be presenting Orion’s technology and its ability to rapidly generate innovative therapies for metabolic and immunological diseases. This event also provides an excellent opportunity for us to highlight our new programs against Class B GPCRs, including our GIPR campaign which has delivered very potent leads in under 4 months.”

About Orion Biotechnology

Orion’s mission is to unlock the therapeutic potential of peptide and protein GPCRs. Orion has world-renowned expertise in GPCR pharmacology and protein engineering, and its proprietary drug discovery platform (PROcisionXTM) has been used to rapidly and efficiently advance a diversified portfolio of GPCR-targeted drug candidates for the treatment of metabolic and immunological diseases. For more information, follow Orion Biotechnology on LinkedIn or visit www.orionbiotechnology.com


Ross MacLeod
Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd.
+1 343.291.1032
ross@orionbiotechnology.com

You just read:

Orion Biotechnology Presenting at the 3rd GPCR-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit in Boston

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more