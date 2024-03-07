Angry Horse Brewing Champions Diversity with Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day
Angry Horse Brewing announces its participation in the annual Pink Boots Collaboration Day.MONTEBELLO, CA, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angry Horse Brewing is proud to announce its participation in the annual Pink Boots Collaboration Day (CBD). This global event underscores the vital role women play in brewing and related fields, aligning with the ethos of International Women’s Day on March 8.
For the fourth year, Angry Horse Brewing joins forces with breweries worldwide to brew specialty beers and donate a portion of sales to the Pink Boots Society. This funding is crucial for scholarships that empower, educate, and propel women's careers in the beverage industry.
"At Angry Horse Brewing, we're more than a brewery; we're a community committed to diversity and inclusivity," states Nathan McCusker, co-founder of Angry Horse, "Our involvement in CBD is a testament to our belief in the importance of providing platforms for professional growth and recognition of women in our field."
This year's event is especially significant with Daniella Lopez, a celebrated brewer with nearly a decade of expertise, as part of our team. "Joining Angry Horse Brewing has been incredibly rewarding. The sense of community and support here is unparalleled," says Lopez. "I'm thrilled to be part of a team that not only values craft but champions diversity and inclusion."
Celebrate with Us: A Day of Education, Innovation, and Inspiration
Join us on Friday, March 8, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Angry Horse Brewing taproom for a day filled with learning, tasting, and celebrating. Nathan McCusker and Daniella Lopez will lead an engaging workshop on the art of brewing, offering insights into the craft beer industry's nuances.
"Tropicali," a unique brew concocted in honor of International Women’s Day and in collaboration with the Pink Boots Society will be available for the event. "This special brew symbolizes our commitment to diversity and the impactful role women play in our industry," McCusker adds.
The celebration will culminate in an All Vinyl Ladies Night, featuring an all-female DJ lineup including Tiny Soulera, Mz. Lady of Soul, and Sweet Soul NELA, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience.
Be Part of the Movement
To experience the magic of craft beer and support an important cause, register for the event at Angry Horse Brewing's Event Page. Explore our diverse selection of craft beers and learn more about our initiatives at Angry Horse Brewing. Join us at 603 W. Whittier Blvd., Montebello, CA 90640, and be part of a day that celebrates diversity, education, and the art of brewing.
Together, let's toast to the pioneering women of the brewing industry and beyond.
Nathan McCusker
Angry Horse Brewing
+1 323-828-2672
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram