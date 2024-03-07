22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Ohmer circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis





6 March 2024





ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge Steven Ohmer. There are 15 applicants, of whom five indicate they are female and six report being minority applicants. Three presently work in the private sector and twelve are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 45.73.





Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 15 applicants:





Nathan Arunski Nicole Colbert-Botchway Lauren Collins Michael Colona Catherine Dierker Brent Dulle Heather Hays Richard King Joshua Lubatkin Patrick Richmond David Roither Matthew Brian Vianello Michael Walton Rochelle Woodiest John Wright





The commission expects to interview applicants beginning at 9:30 a.m. March 28, 2024, at the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District, Third Floor, Division Court Room, 815 Olive Street, in St. Louis. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.





The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Matthew Devoti; Eva Frazer, M.D.; Chris Goodson; and Erica Slater.









Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



